Assam Employees' Forum intensifies protests against NPS

Guwahati, Dec 19: The joint forum of workers, teachers, and employees associations/unions of Assam, an umbrella organization, has announced a series of protest programmes to intensify their agitation against the National Pension System (NPS).

The forum will also observe 'Black Day' on February 1, and hold a massive rally on May 1, touted as the largest employees' rally in Assam.

The decisions were made during a meeting of the forum held at the office premises of the All Assam Veterinary Field Assistant Staff Association at Khanapara, on Saturday. The meeting was convened at the call of the All Assam Government NPS Employees' Association.

All Assam Government NPS Employees' Association president Achyutananda Hazarika and its general secretary Apurba Sarma stated that the demand to scrap NPS and reinstate the old pension scheme for government employees has gained momentum across the State.

"There is a widespread discontent among the working class, teachers, and government employees over the NPS," they said.

The association alleged that the current system has failed to provide retirement security, leaving employees in financial uncertainty.

"The dignity of the working class must be respected. Financial security for employees is not just an economic issue but a social one. If the government and political forces continue to remain silent, a decisive stand will be taken by the people," said Hazarika.