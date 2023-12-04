Assam: Eminent musician Bhabesh Goswami passes away

Guwahati, Dec 4: Eminent musician, composer and one of the well-known names of Akashvani Dibrugarh Kendra, Bhabesh Goswami, passed away at the age of 75 on Monday morning.

According to sources, he was suffering from a prolonged illness and breathed his last this morning.

Condoling the passing away of the eminent artist, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his death is an irreparable loss to the cultural sector of the state.