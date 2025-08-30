Assam emerges as top performer in State Energy Efficiency Index 2024

New Delhi, Aug 30: The State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) 2024 report released in New Delhi on Friday declared Assam, Tripura, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh as the ‘top-performing’ States as far as energy efficiency performance was concerned for 2023-24.

The SEEI 2024 assessed the energy efficiency performance of 36 States and Union Territories (UTs) for the financial year 2023-24.

Compared to SEEI 2023, the number of ‘frontrunner’ States reduced from 7 to 5, with Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu maintaining this status. Two states – Assam and Kerala – feature in the ‘achiever’ category, while Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh were classified as ‘contenders’.

In the buildings sector, 24 States notified the Energy Conservation Building Code 2017, with 20 States integrating it into municipal by-laws. The industry sector saw 10 States adopt MSME energy efficiency policies.

In municipal sustainability, 25 States developed Climate Action Plans or Heat Action Plans, with 12 reporting collaborations between State designated agencies and urban local bodies.

The transport sector saw widespread adoption, with 31 States implementing State Electric Mobility Policies and 14 mandating EV charging infrastructure in buildings.

In agriculture, 13 States promote integrated cold storage and solar-powered agricultural pumps, with Kerala achieving 74 per cent adoption of energy-efficient or solar-powered agricultural pumps.

As a mark of significant development, all 36 States and UTs have developed State Energy Efficiency Action Plans, whereas 31 States and UTs reported the formation of State-Level Steering Committees on Energy Transition under the chairmanship of chief secretary.

The sixth edition of the index featured an enhanced implementation-focused framework with 66 indicators across seven key demand sectors including buildings, industry, municipal services, transport, agriculture, electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs), and cross-sector initiatives.









A Correspondent