Assam Electoral Roll 2024: 4.5 lakh new voters in the 18-29 year age group added, over 7 lakh names deleted

Guwahati, Feb 9: In a significant development, Assam has witnessed a substantial addition of 7,26,783 new voters to its electoral roll. Official reports reveal that among these newcomers, at least 4.5 lakh fall within the crucial 18-29 year age group, while simultaneously removing 7,27,291 names from the electoral roll.

Assam’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Anurag Goel, revealed that the total electorate in the state now stands at 2,43,01,960. Out of this, 1,21,79,538 are male, and 1,21,22,602 are female.

“The surge in the number of voters is attributed to the inclusion of 7,26,783 new voters, with approximately 4.5 lakh falling within the 18-29 age bracket,” Goel was quoted.

However, Goel highlighted that 7,27,291 voter names were deleted due to various reasons, primarily due to deaths. The State Election Commission initially published a draft electoral roll on December 8, 2023, but an additional 508 names were removed posthumously.

Goel further informed that those finding their names missing from the rolls could still apply through Form 6, available both online and offline. He urged people to verify their status on the electoral roll on the state election commission’s website and respective district election offices.

Providing a breakdown, the final photo electoral roll disclosed that the Amri Assembly constituency boasts the lowest number of electors at 96,542, while Dalgaon constituency leads with the highest at 2,97,846. Furthermore, the Diphu Parliamentary Constituency features the lowest count of 8,92,789 electors, while the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat claims the highest with a staggering 26,43,403 electors.





