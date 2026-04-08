Assam Elections 2026: over 2,000 buses mobilised from other states for poll duty

Guwahati, April 8: In a massive logistical push ahead of the Assam Legislative Assembly elections scheduled for April 9, over 2000 buses have been brought in from West Bengal and Bihar to support election operations across the State.

According to a senior official of Transport Department, the vehicles will be deployed for ferrying polling personnel, security forces, and election-related materials to various constituencies.

Around 1500-1600 buses have been brought from eight districts of West Bengal including Siliguri, while nearly 800 buses have arrived from 20 districts of Bihar, he said.

The official also said that such large-scale transportation arrangements are crucial to ensure the timely movement of manpower and resources, a key factor in conducting free and fair elections.

Small vehicles from other states have also been brought to the border area districts as well.

Talking to this correspondent, a driver and a conductor undertaking the journey spoke of tight schedules and demanding travel conditions.

“We started from Siliguri at 10 am on Sunday and were on the road till 8 pm yesterday. We stayed overnight in the bus at night and resumed our journey to Hamren in West Karbi Anglong this morning. It is exhausting but we understand the importance of this duty,” said Ahmed Matlub, the conductor of the bus.

“We have been in this profession for nearly 20 years and this is our first experience travelling to another State for election duty,” he added.

As many as five buses belonging to their owner were taken to Assam, each being paid Rs 75,000.

The driver of the bus Kartik said, “We adjust on the way and try to keep things running smoothly. Being part of election duty gives us a sense of responsibility,” he said.

As many as 1,88,915 presiding officers and 2,524 micro observers have been engaged in this election this year. 800 companies of paramilitary forces have also been deployed for election duty.

Long convoys of buses were seen entering Guwahati and other parts of the State since Tuesday morning.