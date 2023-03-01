Assam Education Minister rejects claim of Higher Secondary paper leak

Guwahati, March 1: A day after several reports surfaced claiming leak of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC Chemistry question paper on Tuesday, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu denied the claims stating the reports as ‘fake’ and ‘baseless’.

The minister while sharing a press release issued by the AHSEC, which conducts the Higher Secondary exams in Assam said that he is personally monitoring the situation and utmost care and vigilance are being taken. He further urged students not to fall prey to fake news and rumours.

The news of Chemistry question paper leak in the current HS examination is completely fake and baseless. I have personally checked the matter. We are taking utmost care and maintaining vigilance. Please don’t heed fake news and rumours. pic.twitter.com/GMhPlLWIT6 — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) March 1, 2023

The press release issued by AHSEC stated that according to an electronic media report the news of Chemistry question paper of the Higher Secondary Final Examination was leaked. The Education Council requested the candidates not to believe in rumours and concentrate on their studies.



As per reports, a handwritten solved question paper of Chemistry was allegedly leaked on social media a day before the exam on February 28. Pictures of the paper were widely circulated on social media. Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the matter the AHSEC denied the claims, however, the press release did not mentioned anything about the handwritten notes which was shared on social media.