Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu issues warning against fake Facebook account

Guwahati, Jan 1: Assam's Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, alerted people regarding the existence of a fraudulent Facebook account bearing his name. In a statement posted on X, the minister revealed that certain unscrupulous elements have created a fake profile using his identity.

Expressing concern, Minister Pegu emphasised that the deceptive account is actively spreading misinformation on critical matters, including issues such as teacher transfers, through social media channels. He urged the public to remain alert and take the necessary precautions to safeguard themselves against the dissemination of false information by such malicious actors.

ইয়াৰ দ্বাৰা মই সকলোকে জনাব বিচাৰিছোঁ যে কোনো দুষ্ট চক্ৰই মোৰ নামত ভুৱা ফেচবুক একাউণ্ট খুলি সামাজিক মাধ্যমত শিক্ষক বদলিকৰণকে ধৰি নানা গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ বিষয়ত মতামত শ্বেয়াৰ কৰি আছে। এইক্ষেত্ৰত মই সকলো ব্যক্তিবিশেষক এনে ন্যাস্ত স্বাৰ্থ জড়িত মহলৰ পৰা সাৱধানতা অৱলম্বন কৰিবলৈ অনুৰোধ… pic.twitter.com/V5wenZqgUI — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) December 31, 2023



