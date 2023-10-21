Assam: Eco-friendly Durga idol installed in Barpeta

Barpeta, Oct 21: While different types of clay idols were put up at various puja pandals in Barpeta district of Assam, the puja celebration at Dokreswar Devalaya stands out from the rest as they followed the legacy of Ahom king Siva Singha. They celebrate the auspicious occasion by adopting a Vedic approach rather than the age-old tradition of sacrifice.

According to information received, they used a religious effigy made of turmeric, banana tree, and seven other tree stems for worship, distinct from the clay idols seen in most places.

However, it's unfortunate that this holy site is threatened by soil erosion from the Brahmaputra River. The committee members and devotees are rightly appealing to the government to take the necessary action to protect this sacred place of worship.