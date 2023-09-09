Assam: Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Cachar

Silchar, Sep 9: Strong tremors were felt across Cachar district as an earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale rocked the region at 3:48 pm on Saturday.

According to District Disaster Management Authority in Cachar, the epicenter of the quake was recorded at 13kms from Sonai.

No reports of damage to property or loss of life has been reported till now.

Meanwhile, SDRF and NDRF teams have been put on standby.