84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Jorhat on Saturday

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Jorhat on Saturday
Guwahati, March 18: A 3.6 magnitude earthquake jolted in Jorhat on Saturday, at 9:03 AM, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed in a tweet.

According to the NCS the earthquake with an epicentre in the Jorhat occurred at a depth of 50 kms.

No casualties have been reported yet.


The Assam Tribune


