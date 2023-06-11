85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Sonitpur

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Sonitpur
Guwahati, June 11: An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred near Sonitpur, Assam at 10:15 am on Sunday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake took place at a depth of 5 kilometres from the exact location.

In a tweet today, NCS informed, ”Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 11-06-2023, 11:35:58 IST, Lat: 26.72 & Long: 92.47, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Sonitpur, Assam.”

The Assam Tribune


