Assam: E-rickshaw driver thrashed after altercation over parking spot

Guwahati, May 25: In a tragic incident, an e-rickshaw driver was allegedly assaulted by a group of four to five men in Tinsukia district of Assam on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as one Rimanta Duwara, who hailed from Barekuri village.

Reportedly, the incident occurred when Duwara got involved in an altercation with some non-Assamese speaking people after they allegedly refused to allow him a parking space for his e-rickshaw.

Following the squabble, the group dragged the victim through the mud and allegedly thrashed him, locals informed.

The E-rickshaw driver later said that the group punched him on his head, face and hands. They also tore his clothes.

Police reached the site and rescued Rimanta from the spot.

A complaint has been lodged by the victim at the Tinsukia Police station.