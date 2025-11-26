Assam duo gets rare opportunity as India support staff in Guwahati test match

Guwahati, Nov 26: Two Assam cricketers, Rishav Das and Kunal Sarma, have found themselves in a unique space during the ongoing second Test at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Guwahati. The pair has been included as part of the support staff, giving them an uncommon chance to share the dressing room with members of the India squad.

The ACA said on Tuesday that it was an opportunity for the two players to learn and grow while getting exposure inside the national team’s dressing room and dugout.

Rishav and Kunal have been seen carrying drinks to the field and taking part in other team duties.

Rishav, 35, has featured in 59 first-class matches for Assam since 2023. All-rounder Kunal Sarma has represented the State in 4 first-class games.













By

Sports Reporter