Assam: Dumper-car collision claims one life in Hailakandi; 2 critically injured

Hailakandi, May 5: A horrible and tragic collision between a car and a dumper claimed the life of one person while critically injuring two others in Assam’s Hailakandi district on Saturday evening.

According to sources, the incident took place near Lala town at the Chandrapur National Highway bypass, where a stone-laden dumper collided with a Maruti Alto car in front of a petrol pump. The accident killed one person on the spot, while two others sustained grievous injuries.

Following the collision, the driver of the dumper fled the scene while the locals rescued the injured and the deceased person and informed the police. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, however, they were later referred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, the additional superintendent of police, Shamir Daptar Baruah, confirmed the death of one Eklas Uddin Sheikh (29) of Joykrishnapur village in the district. Two critically injured people, Riju Laskar (32) of Jalalpur and Iftiqar Alam Choudhury of Dhanipur, were shifted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Their conditions are reported to be extremely critical.