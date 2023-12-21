Assam: DTO officer, Enforcement Checker arrested on bribery charges

Hailakandi, Dec 21: District Transport Officer (in-charge) of Karimganj and Enforcement Checker were arrested on Wednesday evening by a team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption for taking bribe.

On Wednesday, the team trapped and caught enforcement checker Abu Saleh Md Zakaria red-handed after he accepted a bribe in conspiracy with DTO, Sahab Uddin Tapadar, for allowing free movement of the complainant’s vehicle.

Later, Tapadar was also apprehended for demanding the bribe and accepting it through his subordinate, in conspiracy with him. Tapadar was questioned by the officials of the Vigilance team for a long time.

The team also searched the houses of both the arrested officials in Karimganj and Guwahati.



There was a series of complaints against the DTO's office in Karimganj and the people heaved a sigh of relief after the arrest of the top official.



It is learnt that Zakaria is the brother of a former minister of Karimganj district.



Further investigation is on.

