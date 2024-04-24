Assam: Dry day declared for second phase of LS polls

Guwahati, April 24: Ahead of the second phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the State Election Commission, Assam, declared a 48-hour dry day from April 24 to April 26 in the constituencies that will undergo polling.

According to the press release, the sale of liquor has been prohibited in Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu, Karimganj, Silchar, and Nagaon Lok Sabha seats from 5pm on April 24 till the end of polling on April 26.

The Election Commission further informed that a 48-hour dry day will be declared in the constituencies that will undergo polling, adding that the dry day will be imposed on the counting day, i.e., June 4.

It may be mentioned that Assam will undergo second phase of elections in five Lok Sabha constituencies on April 26.