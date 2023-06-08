Assam: Drunken man batters wife, strangles her to death

Guwahati, June 8: In a heinous incident, a woman was allegedly brutally beaten and strangled to death by her husband in their residence in Tinsukia district of Assam.

The accused has been identified as Bhukesh Majhi, who in an inebriated state physically attacked his wife following an argument.

Reportedly, in a fit of rage Majhi battered his wife repeatedly with bare fists, rendering her unconscious. He then strangled her to death.

Following the incident, the accused rushed his wife to Phillobari Model Hospital in an unconscious state but was referred to Tinsukia Civil Hospital, however, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The deceased has been identified as Mousumi Majhi.

Police soon reached the hospital and arrested the accused husband.