Assam: Drugs worth Rs 66 crores seized in Karimganj; 3 peddlers nabbed

Guwahati, Jun 13: In a joint operation of the Special Task Force (STF), Assam and Karimganj Police, led by IG Parthasarathi Mahanta and SP Partha Protim Das, a huge quantity of Yaba tablets was seized in the Lamajuar area under Badarpur Police Station on Wednesday at around 4 p.m.

Around 2,20,000 tablets worth Rs. 66 crores were seized inside the secret chambers of two backlights of the Bolero vehicle during a raid.



Three drug peddlers in connection with the matter have been arrested. The trio has been identified as Khairul Hussain, Mamon Miya, and Nabir Hussain, hailing from Tripura.

Further investigation is underway.



