Assam: Drug peddlers including a woman arrested in Barpeta

Barpeta, April 19: The war against drugs continues in the state and on the basis of a tip-off on Wednesday, the Mazdia police of Barpeta district, in a joint operation with the Goremari village guard force and locals, carried out a search operation in Goremari.

The operation was led by Mazdia police station in-charge Mridul Bora. During the operation a youth identified as Manirul Khan and a woman identified as Asmina Khatun wife of Abu Bakkar Siddique was arrested by the police and seized six suspected brown sugar-filled plastic containers from the arrested youth.

It may be mentioned that Asmina Khatun, along with her husband, had been running a drug business in the area for a long time.

Reportedly, Abu Bakkar Siddique has been absconding for some time now.

Meanwhile, Mridul Bora, officer-in-charge of Mazdia police station, said that the police will register a case against the arrested peddlers on their own.