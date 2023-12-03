Assam: Drug peddler killed, two others injured in encounter at Agyathuri

Guwahati, Dec 3: A suspected drug peddler was killed in a police firing, while two others sustained bullet injuries during an operation in Agyathuri under Assam’s Kamrup district on Sunday morning.

According to initial information, the Special Task Force (STF) under the supervision of Addl. SP Kalyan Kumar Pathak carried out an operation in the area where a three-member drug peddlers’ gang was travelling in a Swift car bearing the registration number AS01 FQ 8535.

Upon the police attempting to stop the vehicle, the drug peddlers responded by firing at the police. In response, the police returned fire, as the peddlers initiated the shooting instead of halting their vehicle.

During the firing incident, one of the drug peddlers succumbed to bullet injuries, while two others were apprehended and admitted to the hospital for medical attention in critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as Salam, while the injured have been identified as Hiranya Thakuria and Faizuk Haque.

It has come to light that two civilians also sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of fire between the police and drug mafias and they are currently undergoing treatment at Tolaram Bafna Civil Hospital.