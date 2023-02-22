84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam drug bust: Police seize cannabis near Assam-Arunachal Border

By The Assam Tribune
Assam drug bust: Police seize cannabis near Assam-Arunachal Border
Guwahati, Feb 22: In a major crackdown, Sonitpur police intercepted a vehicle on Tuesday night at Bhalukpong Checking Point under Chariduar PS, near Assam Arunachal Border.

During the investigation 14 packets of suspected cannabis weighing 575 KG is recovered from the vehicle and seized. Notably, a person who was involved with the matter has been arrested.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday via twitter lauded Assam police for their quick action.



