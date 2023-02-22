Assam drug bust: Police seize cannabis near Assam-Arunachal Border

Guwahati, Feb 22: In a major crackdown, Sonitpur police intercepted a vehicle on Tuesday night at Bhalukpong Checking Point under Chariduar PS, near Assam Arunachal Border.

During the investigation 14 packets of suspected cannabis weighing 575 KG is recovered from the vehicle and seized. Notably, a person who was involved with the matter has been arrested.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday via twitter lauded Assam police for their quick action.





#AssamAgainstDrugs



In a remarkable breakthrough in our sustained drive against drugs, @SonitpurPolice has seized 575 kgs of suspected ganja (Cannabis) from a pick-up vehicle at Bhalukpong checking point under Chariduar PS, near Assam-Arunachal border.



Well done @assampolice. pic.twitter.com/MX7CcrTkCn — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 22, 2023



