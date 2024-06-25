Assam: Drug-addict son kills mother over financial dispute in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar, June 25: In a tragic incident, a 35-year-old drug addict killed his 80-year-old mother after she refused to give him money to purchase drugs.

According to sources, the incident took place in Kokrajhar town, Ward No. 8 Hatimatha, on Monday evening when the accused, Padopani Brahma, killed his mother, Parbati Brahma.

Padopani reportedly struck his mother on the head with a hard object during an argument over money. The blow proved fatal, leading to her immediate death.

It has come to the fore that Padopani is the son of former Kokrajhar Government College principal Prof. Nagen Brahma.

The shocking event has left the community in mourning and raised concerns about the impact of drug addiction on families.

Local authorities are currently investigating the incident, and Padopani Brahma has been taken into custody.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

