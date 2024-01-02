Assam: Drowning incident claims life of CRPF Jawan on New Year's Day

North Lakhimpur, Jan 2: A CRPF jawan identified as Seemanta Saikia lost his life in a drowning incident in the Subansiri River at Bonpuroi, Jamuguri, Lakhimpur district.

The incident unfolded on New Year's Day as Saikia, along with his wife and children, was returning from a day of picnicking in the riverine area.

Seemanta Saikia, hailing from Borigaon, Dhalpur in Lakhimpur district, was driving his car when tragedy struck. The vehicle lost control, plunging into the Subansiri River.

Despite the efforts of his wife and daughter, who managed to break the glass and escape, Saikia remained trapped inside the submerged vehicle and tragically lost his life.

It was revealed that Saikia, who was on leave from his posting in Delhi, had been enjoying the New Year's festivities with his family. The accident occurred during their return journey, casting a sombre shadow over what should have been a day of celebration.