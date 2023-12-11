Assam: Dreaded criminal killed in police firing in Dergaon

Guwahati, Dec 11: In yet another police firing, a dreaded criminal was shot dead in Dergaon, in Assam’s Golaghat district, on Sunday.

According to initial information, the criminal, identified as Lagan Sahani, was arrested by the Dergaon Police on Sunday. He was then taken to a location for a search operation to recover items he used to commit crimes.

During the search operation, the accused took a pistol found among his items and attacked the police. Later, the police shot at him in retaliation.

The police said, “We took him to a location to conduct a search operation, during which he found a pistol hidden in the area and attacked the police. Warnings were given to him initially, but he did not pay any heed to it and kept on firing at us. In retaliation, the police had to resort to firing at him. After the incident, Lagan was rushed to Dergaon CHC, where the doctors declared him brought dead.”

The police recovered a pistol and live ammunition, among others, from the area where the incident took place.