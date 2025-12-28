Assam draft electoral roll flags 4.78 lakh deceased voters ahead of 2026 polls

Guwahati, Dec 28: The Election Commission of India (ECI) yesterday released the draft electoral roll in Assam after Special Revision (SR), identifying 4,78,992 deceased electors for deletion, while 5,23,680 voters were found to have shifted from their registered locations.

The draft electoral roll assumes special significance in view of the Assembly polls scheduled early next year. Unlike other poll-bound states, Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was not carried out in Assam due to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) update exercise.

A total of 53,619 entries have been flagged as demographically similar (multiple entries) and requiring correction. The publication of the draft today also marks the beginning of the claims and objections phase, which will run until January 22, 2026. The final publication of electoral roll would be done on February 10, 2026.

The draft has put the tally of total electors at 2,52,02,775. However, after excluding ‘D’ voters, the number of verified voters stands at 2,51,09,754.

The total number of electors as of date is 2,52,01,624 of which 1,25,72,583 are male and 1,26,28,662 female. The remaining 379 are categorized as ‘others’.

According to a statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Office, Assam, the Election Commission has concluded the House-to-House (H2H) verification phase of the SR-2026 in the State, covering 61,03,103 households.

The exercise, according to the statement, aims to ensure an inclusive, accurate, and transparent electoral roll for the State.

“In Assam, the purification of electoral rolls during the current Special Revision (SR) cycle is a meticulous administrative effort focused on enhancing the integrity of the electoral roll ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections", the statement said.

"The purification drive aims to prepare an error-free electoral roll by facilitating enrolment of eligible un-enrolled electors, correction of clerical errors in name, age, address, etc, removing names of deceased persons, shifting of electors, identifying and deleting multiple entries where a single elector is registered in more than one polling station or constituency,” the statement further read.

According to the statement, the State currently has 31486 polling stations.