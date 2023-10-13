Assam: Dokmoka OC arrested under bribery charges

Guwahati, Oct 13: In a successful operation, Assam’s Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption team on Thursday arrested Sub-Inspector of Police (UB) and officer-in-charge of the Dokmoka Police Station in Karbi Anglong under bribery charges.

According to reports, the accused identified as Sanat Kumar Mudoi allegedly demanded an amount of Rs. 40,000 from the complainant for allowing disturbance free movement of his trucks through the Dokmoka PS area.

The Vigilant sleuths laid a trap and caught the police officer red handed after he accepted an amount of Rs. 4000 from the complainant as part of the demanded bribe.

Moreover, the anti corruption team also raided the premises of the police station following which they recovered a sum of Rs. 17,74,500.

Further investigation on the matter is underway.

