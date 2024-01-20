Assam doctor to distribute 8,000 car stickers ahead of Ram Mandir’s consecration

Guwahati, Jan 20: As preparations are underway for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a doctor from Assam’s Dibrugarh district has begun a mission to distribute around 8,000 car stickers to celebrate the day.

The doctor has been identified as Bhaskar Gogoi, who is also a member of the Assam Youth Commission. He has been giving away the stickers for the past six days.

Speaking to the media, Gogoi said, “We have been giving away car stickers for the past six days for the Pran Pratistha of the Ram temple. We want to give at least 8,000 car stickers in Dibrugarh.”

“We have 10 outlet points where the car stickers are available for free. Today, we came to Marwari Aarogya Bhawan Hospital and applied car stickers of Lord Ram in seven cars of doctors. It gives us a great pleasure that we could do whatever little we can for the Ram temple,” the doctor said.