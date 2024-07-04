Assam: Doctor critically injured in ambulance-truck collision in Nagaon

Raha, July 4: In a tragic road mishap, a four-member medical team sustained injuries after the ambulance they were travelling in collided with a parked truck in Hatigaon, Kaliabar, on Wednesday night.

According to information received, a doctor, identified as Dr. Upendra Kakati, among the four travelling in the ambulance sustained grievous injuries and is stated to be in critical condition. He was shifted to Apollo Hospital in Guwahati due to the severity of his injuries.

The other injured members of the medical team were identified as Mrinmoy Bora, pharmacist Ashwini Baishya from the health department, and the driver of the ambulance, Jayanta Saikia. They are currently undergoing treatment at Kaliabar Sub-divisional Civil Hospital.

According to sources, the accident occurred while the ambulance was returning after providing medical aid in flood-affected areas between 9 pm and 10 pm.

“It appears to be the fault of the ambulance driver as the vehicle hit the truck, which was parked on the highway due to flood in Kaziranga, from behind,” a local said.

Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.