Assam

Assam: Doctor arrested over charges of molestation, rape attempt at Raha

Assam: Doctor arrested over charges of molestation, rape attempt at Raha
Representational image

Raha, Sept 23 : In a shocking incident, a doctor identified as Prasanta Das, Community Health Officer of Jukuta Health and Wellness Centre under Barapujia Block Public Health Centre, Raha was arrested on Thursday evening from his residence by police here.

According to information received, the health officer was arrested on charges of rape after being accused by a four months pregnant patient who alleged that the doctor molested her and tried to rape her when she had gone to the health centre for medical check-up.

The doctor, a resident of Rojagaon village under Raha police station has been booked with Kachua police station under Case No 126/2023 U/S 354/354 A/354 B/376/376 (2)(e)/511 IPC.

