Assam: Diversion tunnel closes down after landslide hits NHPC

Guwahati, Oct 27: After a substantial landslide incident, the National Hydro Electric Power Corporation (NHPC) halt of a diversion tunnel at their Lower Subansiri Hydro Electric Power project in Assam on Friday.

Reports show that the No. 1 diversion tunnel, situated on the left bank of the hydroelectric power plant, had to be closed following a major landslide.

Notably, this closure adds to a total of eight diversion tunnels that have been shuttered, as per sources.

The incident comes after a landslide detected in the hills on the right side of the dam back in September. It's worth noting that the diversion tunnels were initially sealed upon the completion of the primary dam's construction. However, the reopening of the main diversion tunnel became necessary due to the landslide incident.