Assam: Dispute between two school students turns into communal clash

Bajali, May 15: A minor dispute between two school students turned into a communal clash between two communities in Assam's Bajali district.

The incident occurred in the Tapa Bamunguri area of Bhawanipur in Lower Assam on Tuesday, where several people were seriously injured and admitted to Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital, Barpeta, following the scuffle between two students.



It may be mentioned that, in order to take control of the situation, multiple police units and the CRPF were deployed in the area.



Meanwhile, the reason behind the clash has not been known yet.

