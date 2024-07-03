Assam: Dima Hasao DC accused of abusive behaviour towards NDRF official

Guwahati, July 3: As local administration and disaster management forces are working relentlessly on rescue operations in parts of Assam due to severe flood conditions, the District Commissioner (DC) of Dima Hasao, Srimanta Kumar, is accused of abusive behaviour towards the Deputy Commandant of the 1st Bn National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), who went to the district for flood water emergency response.

According to a letter by the commandant of 1st Bn NDRF HPS Kandari, one team of 1st Battalion NDRF, stationed at Guwahati’s Patgaon, was deployed in Dima Hasao district on May 30. Ahead of their arrival, the district administration was requested to arrange accommodation for around 25 rescuers. Although, initially the district administration expressed difficulty in arranging accommodation for the rescuers, due to the intervention of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, the team was temporarily accommodated on the campus of 32 Bn Assam Rifles with poor amenities. The team stayed there till June 6.

As per allegations, the NDRF team had to face difficulties with accommodation and amenities while rescuing several people from floods.

On June 6, they were provided accommodation at Jatinga village (where the NDRF team was deployed the previous year). However, it was still not adequate as two rooms had already been occupied by Assam Police.

On the same day, when the Deputy Commandant of the unit, Nripendra Kumar Tiwari, made a call to DC Srimanta Kumar to resolve the issue regarding accommodation and other administrative matters, the latter burst out at him, saying, “Bhak-Bhak, Kya Chahiye Tujhe, Bata Kya Chahiye Tujhe…” (what do you want) and further disconnected the call, Kandari alleged.

He urged the CEO of ASDMA to take cognizance of the irresponsible and ill-mannered behaviour showcased by the government employee to avoid repeating such an episode in the future.




















