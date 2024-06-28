Assam: Dilapidated bridges in Barpeta leave people in distress

Barpeta, Jun 28: Amidst the government's claims of infrastructural development in the state, several wooden bridges in Barpeta district of Assam are on the verge of collapse, cutting off thousands of villagers from essential services and posing significant safety risks.

A particularly alarming case is the dilapidated bridge connecting ten villages to the main towns of Howly and Barpeta in the newly declared Pakabetbari constituency.

An estimated 10,000 to 15,000 people, including schoolchildren, are forced to cross this precarious structure on foot every day.







"As no vehicles are allowed to transport through this bridge, we had to walk all the way through, and it is hard for a pregnant woman like me," said an expectant mother en route to a hospital for a medical check-up.



The bridge's condition has rendered it impassable for two and four-wheeler vehicles, severely impacting local transportation and emergency services. A concerned resident highlighted the potential dangers, stating, "If someone faced a serious health condition or a fire broke out, no ambulance or fire brigade vehicle could help us."

Similar issues plague other bridges in the area. The wooden bridge connecting Pakabetbari and Deurikuchi is in a state of decay, while the Dangarkuchi-Pakabetbari bridge also requires urgent attention. These structures serve as vital links for 20–25 villages.

Despite repeated pleas from locals, authorities have failed to address these infrastructure concerns. The situation becomes particularly perilous during the flood season, further isolating these communities.