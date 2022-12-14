Assam: Diganta Barah appointed as new commissioner of Guwahati Police

Guwahati, Dec 14: In a major reshuffle in the Assam Police, the Assam government on Tuesday appointed senior IPS officer Diganta Barah as the new Commissioner of Guwahati Police, who will replace Harmeet Singh, who was transferred to Assam Police Headquarters as the Special Director General of Police (Administration).

According to a notification issued by Home Secretary, Debaprasad Misra, former commissioner of Guwahati Police, Harmeet Singh, will continue to hold the post of Special DGP (Border).

Barah was previously working as the Commissioner and Secretary in the Home and Political and Information and Public Relations departments of the Assam government in his earlier assignment.



Besides this, the state government also transferred some other senior police officers from Guwahati.

As per reports, Sudhakar Singh, Guwahati Police Deputy Commissioner (East), has been posted as the new Superintendent of Police in Nalbari district while Surheet Singh Panesar, has been transferred to Guwahati Police where he will take the charge of the new DCP (East).