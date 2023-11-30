Assam: Dhula PS OC, middleman held under graft charges

Guwahati, Nov 30: Continuing their drive against corruption, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Wednesday apprehended the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhula Police Station in Assam’s Darrang district and a middleman involved in the conspiracy with the inspector for accepting a bribe.

According to sources, the anti-corruption cell received a complaint alleging that the OC of Dhula Police Station, Inspector (UB) Ajay Kumar Handique demanded Rs. 3,20,000 from the complainant for giving him relief in a criminal case, even though he is the complainant of the case. Later, the alleged OC reduced the amount of the bribe to Rs 1 lakh.

However, unwilling to pay the demanded money, the complainant reached out to the cell to take necessary legal action against the accused.

Based on the complaint, the directorate laid a trap at Tangi Chariali Petrol Punp under Dhula Police Station where the middleman, Muktar Hussain, was caught red-handed after he accepted Rs 5,000 on behalf of the police official.

Later, in the same trap operation, Inspector (UB) Ajay Kumar Handique was apprehended for demanding and accepting it through Muktar Hussain, in conspiracy with him.

Meanwhile, a case was registered at ACB Police Station on 29/11/2023 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 103/2023 under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).