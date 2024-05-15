Assam: Dhubri jawan drowns in Ganga while on election duty in Bihar

Dhubri, May 15: In a heart-breaking incident, a 23-year-old jawan from the 1st Assam Police Battalion (APBN) tragically drowned in the Ganga River while on election duty in Bihar. The young Jawan, identified as Mintu Rai, was a resident of Hakama village in Bilasipara, Dhubri District.

Mintu Rai, the only son of Naren and Purabi Rai, had been assigned to election security duty in the Samastipur district of Bihar. After completing his duties, on Tuesday he, along with two fellow jawans, decided to take a bath in the Ganga River. Unfortunately, Mintu went missing during the bath, sparking a desperate search effort.



Appointed to the APBN on June 20, 2022, Mintu held the 117th cadre position and was stationed at Ligripukhuri in Nazira, Sivasagar district. His commitment to his duty and his service to the force were well-regarded by his colleagues and superiors.



The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was immediately deployed to search for Mintu after his disappearance. Despite their swift response, it was not until Wednesday afternoon that his body was recovered from the river. The tragic news has left his family, friends, and the entire community is in a state of shock and profound grief.



Mintu's sudden demise is a significant loss to the Assam Police Battalion and his village. The young jawan’s dedication to his duty and the ultimate sacrifice he made in the line of duty will be remembered by all who knew him.



The local administration and police force have extended their condolences to Mintu's family.



As the community mourns the loss of a brave and dedicated young officer, Mintu Rai's sacrifice serves as a poignant reminder of the risks faced by those in uniform, even beyond the battlefield.

