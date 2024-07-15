Assam: Dhubri cop arrested under graft charges

Dhubri, July 15: Sub Inspector (SI) Fazail Haque of Fakirganj police station in Dhubri district, was arrested under the charges of bribery on Monday.

According to sources, sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, conducted a raid at the police station based on allegations that Haque had been demanding bribes for an extended period.

Accordingly, a trap was laid, following which he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000.

It was revealed that the sub-inspector had asked for Rs 30,000 to dispose of a case. The Vigilance team set up a trap and apprehended him as he accepted the initial payment from the victim.

Haque is currently under interrogation by the CM Vigilance team, which is investigating the full extent of his corrupt activities.