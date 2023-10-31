Assam: Dhemaji youth found dead in Guwahati's Rehab Centre

Guwahati, Oct 31: A youth was reportedly found dead at a rehabilitation center in Maligaon area of Guwahati on Tuesday morning.

The deceased youth, identified as 25-year-old Mitra Taud, was found dead in the rehabilitation center's common area.

The incident was reported by the de-addiction counselling and rehabilitation center "Saanvi Wellness Foundation."

Taud, who hails from Dhemaji area of Assam, had been residing at the rehab facility for the previous five months, according to sources.

Police reached the site and sent the body for post-mortem reports. However, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

In a related incident, a young person was discovered hanging inside a room at a rehabilitation facility in the Sadilapur neighbourhood of Jalukbari area, earlier this month.

The young person seeking treatment for his drug addiction was only admitted to the rehabilitation center three days prior to his death. It is suspected the young person committed suicide.