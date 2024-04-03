Assam: Dhekiajuli school ransacked by thieves, valuables stolen

Sonitpur, April 3: In a shocking incident, Shantipur Primary School No. 1 in Dhekiajuli fell victim to a burglary attempt on Tuesday night.

Thieves ransacked the institution and fled the scene with various items, including a tablet, a water motor, valuable possessions, and important documents designated for the school's use.

Headmaster Kumud Boro promptly lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the nearby Belsiri police station.

Describing the aftermath of the burglary, Headmaster Kumud Boro lamented the damage inflicted by the perpetrators. Trunks and almirahs were ransacked, and important documents were scattered, disrupting the school's operations and causing significant inconvenience.

The headmaster has urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation to apprehend the culprits at the earliest.

In response to the burglary, a team from the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU), led by Deputy President Kanak Boro, visited the school to assess the situation. ABSU's Dhekiajuli Regional Committee demanded prompt arrest of the thieves and the imposition of exemplary punishment to deter such criminal acts.