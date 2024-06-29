Assam DGP warns against sharing old videos: legal consequences possible

Guwahati, June 29: The Director General of Police (DGP), Assam, G P Singh, flagged a video on Friday, terming it an old one after various media organisations shared the video.

According to initial information, the video was reportedly shared by Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika on the X platform (formerly Twitter), where a group of a particular community were seen attacking the police on duty, following which various media organisations posted the video.

Sharing the video, Hazarika wrote, “This is an incident that took place in Dhing a few days ago. Look, how people from a particular community are intolerant and attacking the police on duty as attackers!”

After being aware of such a video being circulated by media organisations, GP Singh flagged the video, terming it an old one. He further urged people to “refrain from circulating old videos. Would attract provisions of law.”

Please refrain from circulating old videos. Would attract provisions of law. — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) June 28, 2024

Police sources informed The Assam Tribune that the incident in the video took place in the Sutirpar area under the Juria Police Station in Nagaon in February 2023.

