Assam DGP reviews security in BTR, assures peaceful BTC elections

Chirang, Aug 24: Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh on Sunday conducted a comprehensive review of the law-and-order situation in Chirang ahead of the crucial Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, which are expected to be held in September.

The DGP arrived at the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Chirang district, where he was formally received by the district police. He later held an extensive meeting with senior officials in Kajalgaon, reviewing policing strategies, crime patterns, and security measures needed to ensure a smooth electoral process across the BTR districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri.

“I am here in Chirang to conduct a thorough security review. We discussed all aspects of policing — law and order, crime, and election-related security arrangements. With the BTC polls approaching, we are committed to ensuring free, fair, and incident-free elections this time,” he said.

The DGP reiterated that the Assam Police would not compromise on the safety of voters.

“It is our responsibility to see that the people do not face any problems during the election process. If any incident takes place, action will be taken as per law. So far, there have been no major disturbances, and our police force will not allow anything untoward to happen,” Singh assure.

Security agencies are mindful of the region’s history of ethnic tensions and sporadic incidents of violence during previous elections. The DGP's review focused not only on law-and-order challenges but also on strengthening intelligence gathering, monitoring sensitive areas, and coordinating with central security forces to maintain peace during the polling process.

District officials also briefed the DGP on the security deployment plans, including patrolling in vulnerable pockets, confidence-building measures in sensitive villages, and ensuring adequate protection for polling stations. The role of the district-level price monitoring and law-and-order committees was also highlighted as part of the preparedness review.

“The BTC elections are very important for the people of this region, and we will make sure they are conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner,” Singh added.