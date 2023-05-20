Assam DGP promises to stop smuggling of fake gold and FICN in state

Guwahati, May 20: Assam Director General of Police GP Singh during a press conference on Saturday, pledged to launch a massive exercise against the state's fake currency and gold rackets.

Furthermore, he also stated that a total of 75 persons were detained by the Assam police on Friday night in connection with the trade in fake gold and FICN in the state.

The DGP further told the media that the police had also found a fake gold piece and Rs. 6.5 lakh in Assam's Biswanath district.

The Assam Police DGP also declared that he will be totally ruthless towards police officials involved in any kind of illegal activities.

