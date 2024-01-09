Assam DGP orders CID probe into manipulated video of CM

Guwahati, Jan 9: Assam DGP GP Singh has instructed the CID to register a case related to a video allegedly attributing statements to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The CM, while sharing the manipulated video along with the original video on his social media handle, highlighted how vested groups distorted his speech to spread disinformation and communal harmony as elections approach. He further stated that the law will apprehend those responsible.

In the distorted video, Sarma’s remark on Congress’s stance regarding Udhaynidhi Stalin's comment makes it appear as if he advocated the annihilation of Islam and Christianity. However, in the original video, Sarma was questioning Congress’s alignment with Stalin’s DMK and their defence of his statement as “Freedom of Speech”.

“Stalin’s aim to eradicate Sanatana Dharma is not his objective alone. The Congress party also shared the same objective as they defended his remark as “Freedom of Speech.” I want to ask the Congress party if I call to eradicate Islam or Christianity tomorrow, will the Congress party defend it as my freedom of speech,” he had said in the original video.

See for yourself, as elections approach, how vested groups distort a speech with the criminal intention of spreading disinformation and communal disharmony.



The long arms of the law will catch up with these elements. @DGPAssamPolice @assampolice pic.twitter.com/73jUPu9arR — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 8, 2024

Meanwhile, Manipur CM N.Biren Singh in a post on his X handle wrote, “There are ant-national groups are jealous of how the northeast is progressing with peace and prosperity under the BJP government. So that peace does not prevail in the northeast region, they are deliberately distorting the speech of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the name of religion and caste. Everyone must extend support & cooperation in serving swift legal action against such vested interest groups.”