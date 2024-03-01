Assam DGP issues warning amid protest calls; tight security in Guwahati

Guwahati, March 1: As resentment over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) simmers in Assam, Director General of Assam (DGP) GP Singh issued a stern warning, recalling the aftermath of protests in 2019 that resulted in vandalism and arson. Singh highlighted that the Assam police would not allow a repeat of such incidents in 2024.

The context arises amidst speculations that the central government might expedite the framing of CAA rules ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This comes after several organisations hinted at carrying out protests in the state.

In response, DGP Singh, via his official handle X, reminded the public of the consequences of such sections in December 2019. "Some people have spoken about the right to protest. I want to refresh the memory of people with what such words led to in December 2019. Vandalism & arson, including at our revered Srimanta Sankardev Kalashetra. Assam police would not let the same happen in 2024. As Director General of Police & Head of Police Force, it’s my duty to make people aware of the situation.”

Amidst opposition parties signalling the escalation of protests, DGP Singh, without explicitly mentioning the opposition’s call, highlighted the economic impact of bandhs. Referring to a 2019 Gauhati High Court order on bandhs, he stated, “…Needless to say that with the GSDP of Assam pegged at INR 5,65,401 Crore, loss from a day’s Bandh would be approximately INR 1643 Crores recoverable from those who call for such a Bandh in accordance with Para 35(9) of the aforementioned order of the Hon’ble Gauhati High Court order.”



Meanwhile, to maintain law and order, a substantial deployment of commandos took to the streets of Guwahati.

