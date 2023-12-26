Assam DGP initiates inquiry into youth's death following Jorhat grenade blast interrogation

Guwahati, Dec 26: The Assam Director General of Police, GP Singh, has ordered an inquiry into the death of Dipankar Gogoi, a youth who was recently questioned in connection with the Jorhat grenade blast. The move comes amidst heightened concerns following recent blasts in Tinsukia, Jorhat, and Sivasagar, for which the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) claimed responsibility.

As per reports, Dipankar Gogoi allegedly died by suicide after being interrogated by the police. GP Singh, addressing the issue on social media, stated, "A day after questioning relating to the recent grenade blast at Jorhat - An enquiry has been ordered by the Assam Police to be conducted by IGP Eastern Range into the incident, including the procedural part, analysing the CCTV footage of the police station, contents of the report of medical examination at the time of release after questioning, etc. Assam Police remains committed to following procedures as laid down in the law while taking action against criminal and terrorist activities."

