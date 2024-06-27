Assam DGP hands over Dhakuakhana murder case to CID

Guwahati, June 27: After days of speculation, the Director General of Police, Assam, handed over the Dhakuakhana murder case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday.

This comes amid speculations about whether the beheaded, half-burned body that was found in a field in Dhakuakhana belonged to Jal Jeevan Mission contractor Sunil Gogoi or Jahangir Hussain, a mason working under Sunil Gogoi.

“In Exercise of powers conferred under sections 36, 156 and 157 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 read under sections 13 and 61 of Assam Police Act, 2007, the undersigned being the competent authority do hereby entrust the investigation of Dhakuakhana PS Case No. 369/2024 U/S 120B/302/201/34 IPC and Dhakuakhana PS Case No. 48/2024 U/S 120B/302/34 IPC to the Criminal Investigation Department, Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati for expeditious and thorough investigation,” the order reads.





As per the order, the CID will investigate the case and submit the appropriate final form as soon as possible.

