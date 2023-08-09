85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: DGP GP Singh to hold security meet with SPs ahead of I-Day

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: DGP GP Singh to hold security meet with SPs ahead of I-Day
Assam DGP GP Singh | File image

Guwahati, August 9: Assam DGP GP Singh is slated to meet with the Superintendent of Police in tinsukia district of Assam to discuss the law and order situation along with the militancy threats in some areas.

The announcement comes just ahead of Independence Day celebration all across the country on 15th August.

Reportedly, the meeting will take place on the law and order situation along with militant activities in region.

It may be mentioned that, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has on Wednesday announced in a press conference about the government plans for Independence day celebration in the state.

CM Sarma said that on August 8, signboards and placards will be put up at every gaon panchayat in the state.

The Assam Tribune


The Assam Tribune


X