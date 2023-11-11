85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam DGP flags WhatsApp number texting in his name

By The Assam Tribune
X

Assam DGP GP Singh | File image

Guwahati, Nov 11: Issuing an alert for the citizens of the state, Director General of Assam Police (DGP) GP Singh on Saturday warned about a WhatsApp number texting a few people in his name.

According to the information provided on the X platform by the DGP, a scammer has been messaging people under the name of GP Singh from a WhatsApp number 8695095011.

After the matter came to light, Assam Police issued a scam alert for the citizens of the state. “Beware of imposters posing as DGP Sh @gpsinghips on WhatsApp! Appropriate legal action is being initiated. If you receive messages from such accounts, BLOCK them immediately and report to Assam Police & WhatsApp,” a post by Assam Police on their official X handle reads.

Reposting the post by the Assam Police, DGP Singh informed that WhatsApp has banned the account.

“Message From WhatsApp- The reported account has been banned. This means no WhatsApp communication can be made through a banned account. However, one can still find this number on WA and can see the profile picture etc,” the post reads.

The Assam Tribune


