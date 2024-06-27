Assam DGP directs suspension of cops involved in assault cases

Guwahati, Jun 27:Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Thursday directed the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, and the Superintendent of Police, Tinsukia, to suspend police personnel involved in recent incidents of scuffles and assaults on civilians.

This comes after MBA student Pradum Chetri was allegedly thrashed by Sub-Inspector Pranjal Phukan and three other policemen of the Lekhapani police station in Tinsukia on June 26.



In another incident, three police officials allegedly thrashed a young man in the Basistha area on June 24.



According to sources, the police officials were bathing in the Basistha River, and they were in an inebriated state. Later, they saw a youth and thrashed him, resulting in fractures in both his legs.



The youth was then rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition for immediate medical attention.



The officials also allegedly attacked a woman, Rina Khakhlary, who was present at the scene, and broke the fingers of another youth, Ratul Nath, during the incident.



The accused were three sub-inspectors of Basistha police, identified as Parag Jyoti Barman, Tirtha Deka, Dhyanjyoti Tamuli, and constable Kalpajyoti Neog.





Instructions have been issued to CP Guwahati & SP Tinsukia to place under suspension police personnel involved in recent scuffle & assault on civilians. Further lawful & departmental action shall be taken on receipt of enquiry reports. @assampolice Hq shall not condone any wilful… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) June 27, 2024



