Assam DGP directs SPs from all districts to abstain from speaking to media

Guwahati, June 7: The Assam Director General of Police, GP Singh, on Tuesday directed the Superintendent of Police (SPs) from all districts to refrain from speaking in front of the media.

Singh further informed that if need be a police spokesperson will be deputed in each district to speak to the media. Even the DGP would refrain from speaking before the media without a press conference.

This was informed by the DGP at a conference that was held at Bhattadeva University in Pathshala. Five district superintendents of police from Barpeta, Bajali, Tamulpur, Nalbari and Baksa districts and top officials of CID were also present at the conference.

While speaking about Junmoni Rabha’s case, the DGP informed that the case will be handed over to the CBI next week.

Singh further announced that police personnel who have not submitted their property documents by June 1, he or she should not be posted in any police stations. He directed the Police officials to submit their property documents immediately.



